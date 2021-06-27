If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
The other day I was babysitting. Not a baby, per se, but Klyde, our eldest daughter’s Chihuahua. Sierra had gone out somewhere and reluctantly left behind Klyde. They are pretty attached to one another, and when she leaves for a while, he often spends his time pining for her by the window.
I was determined to be a better babysitter this time and entertain him a little. Pretty soon I had him chasing a toy and even caught a video of him wagging his tail like crazy. Our terrier, Archer, has a curly tail which wags in a complex pattern that defies mathematical modeling. Klyde, on the other hand, has a short whip of a tail and when it wags it’s a straightforward, albeit adorable, affair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.