“Gratitude always comes into play; research shows that people are happier if they are grateful for the positive things in their lives, rather than worrying about what might be missing.”
— Best-selling author Dan Buettner
This is the week of Thanksgiving — a special time to remind ourselves just how grateful we should be for all the good and wonderful things in our lives. And while we may have suffered some disappointments and setbacks and that sinking feeling we get when things don’t work out the way we think they should, there’s still time for gratitude. That’s because sometimes what we may believe is our greatest let-down may become the source of our best hope.
It’s been 15 years since I first shared this true tale that illustrates that exact point. See if you don’t agree.
Once there was a lone survivor of a shipwreck who was cast ashore on a remote and all-but-forgotten uninhabited island. The man had little to be thankful for and lived alone with the very real fear that he might never be rescued.
Through perseverance, however, he managed to build a crude shelter for himself and the few possessions he had managed to recover from the sinking ship.
Each day, the lonely sailor hoped against hope that he would be rescued and so he looked out across the vast landscape of the sea longing for his safe return to civilization.
Days and weeks passed. Then one day the marooned sailor returned to his crude hut after an excursion in search of something new to eat only to find his primitive shelter had caught fire.
Everything he had managed to salvage — indeed all that he had to survive — had been destroyed. There was nothing left.
The man became deeply distraught bemoaning his fate. He spent most of the night weeping and even contemplating suicide. Hours later and some time after dawn, the shipwrecked sailor spied a large vessel offshore in the distance.
Then it wasn’t long before a smaller craft approached the lonely island.
“Ahoy, matey, we saw your smoke signal,” a ship’s officer announced. “Then we decided we’d better search this un-documented island just in case,” he said.
Certainly, this story illustrates those times we’ve all experienced when we’ve felt all is lost, only to find things have their own way of working out. Despite our disappointments, windows of promise are so often still within our reach.
Thanksgiving is a time we set aside to remind ourselves of how deeply grateful we should be. Indeed, it is an outward celebration of joy and gratitude no matter the circumstances that may surround us.
Happy Thanksgiving to all of you.
