When growing up in Seguin in the 1950s, our population was about 10,000 and Guadalupe County had only about 25,000 people. Everyone knew everyone. If a person did something they should not do, the town would know about it before they got home that day.
Last week, I wrote about Mr. Will Blanks, one of our great community leaders. We also had people that were a little different from the norm. One young man was only known as “Pinto.” Pinto was mentally disabled and couldn’t talk, but he had a great personality and always seemed happy. He carried a cigar box with a slit hole in the top and would smile, rattle his box and people would drop in coins, then give him a hug. At that time, the sidewalks were so crowded that it was easier to walk on the street side of the cars than try to walk through the crowd, so Pinto had a lot of people to greet.
