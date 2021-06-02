If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
On May 26, 2021, Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill into law that effects election laws for third-party candidates, and the text of the now-signed law obviously shows how greedy, corrupted, and scared the duopoly are of third-party candidates. The piece of legislation I am talking about is Texas Senate Bill 2093, written by Republican State Senators Bryan Hughes and Valoree Swanson.
This new law amends the election code here in Texas, where candidates who want to be considered for nomination by convention must pay a filing fee or submit a petition in lieu of a fee to the secretary of state. This includes statewide or district offices, the county judge or precinct office. The filing fees then are deposited into either the state or county treasury, depending on which office the candidate runs for.
