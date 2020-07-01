If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Congress is looking to pass a $3 trillion COVID Relief bill. Supposedly, the amount given to the people will be higher than the $1,200 per adult last time around. However, this is not the God-send they want you to believe.
Back in April under the CARES-ACT, $1,200 went to each adult and $500 for each qualifying child. The United States population is 328.2 million people. If you subtract the top one percent of earners, which this program stipulated, you will find that 324.918 million people received money. Let’s assume that every one of those people were allotted $1,200 (even though children received $700 less). The total of the payout comes to $389.9 billion. Where did the rest of the money go?
