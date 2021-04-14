If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Once upon a time, politics in America was about America, what was perceived as good for America, both fiscally and morally. Sure, mistakes were made. Our country adjusted and moved forward, pulling our pants up, putting on our boots and going to work making our homeland an industrial giant, the inventor of many great things, and a world leader in science, medicine and technology. We laughed at silly things and gave no value or thought to the sensitivity of others probably because people for the most part just were not sensitive. Humor, laughing and silliness were relief from stress, hard work and the day-to-day rigors of making ends meet.
Somewhere along the way came the Hollywood elitists, the ones who made us laugh, distracted us from our woes and often gave us dreams and hopes of a better life. Those elitists decided that among their talents was great wisdom and that their fans had a need to be instructed in what was right and wrong, good and bad. Many of these elitists had no more morals than an alley cat (more so today), suffered from drug and alcohol addictions, multiple marriages and affairs, yet feel compelled to show us the direction of the moral compass.
