As you read this piece, Texas Lutheran University will just have celebrated Alumni and Family Weekend—a grand gathering that brings together past students, along with current and past parents and family members. Each year, this weekend highlights the longevity of our institution and emphasizes the importance of connections on and beyond our campus. And this year, it was especially nice to reconnect since we were unable to hold this event last year.
Like events such as this that unfold on college campuses across the country every year, the focus for most attendees is simply the chance to be together, to reminisce, to remember their time at TLU or to enjoy some time with their current student. We are always happy to welcome these supporters back to TLU, and this year were pleased to include several special events for them:
