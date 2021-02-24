If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Let’s start with the facts. Nearly all of the power shortage last week was due to natural gas and nuclear plants being shut down due to frozen gauges, valves and other equipment. Gov. Abbott lied to the public when he blamed green energy. In fact, your neighbors who had power when you didn’t probably had solar panels on their roofs, that’s green energy.
Texans died of hypothermia in their homes needlessly last week because they had no way to heat their homes for too long and nowhere to go to stay warm. In reality, had the Green New Deal proposal been in effect years ago, far fewer people would have suffered because part of the proposal includes insulating old homes, and more of us would have rooftop solar panels to provide at least some power for heating.
