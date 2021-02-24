Seguin, Texas (78155)

Today

Rain showers in the morning with scattered thunderstorms arriving in the afternoon. Cooler. High around 60F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.