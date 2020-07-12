If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
It is obvious that there are those in this country who have a one-dimensional approach to history and need to be reminded; “Our hero’s were not Gods.” Unlike the ancient cultures that our nations were built upon, we’ve no Apollo, Achilles or other hero that we erected statues or monuments to remember.
We, Americans, have the mortal men and women who sacrificed and bound themselves to a life of leadership or other endeavor which benefited this country, all with wrinkles of good, bad and indifference, with the things they were proud of and those they were not.
