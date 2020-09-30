If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Q.I read a column you wrote about the hummingbirds passing through our area this fall and all the action we could expect with three species of hummingbirds and lots of competition for sugar water and nectar. I have not seen any hummingbirds for two weeks now. Have I missed all the action? Should I clean up the feeder and pack it up until March?
A. I would leave the feeders in place and even enhance the action by obtaining some firebush and or porterweed plants for the sun and or penta and firespike plants for the shade. Your favorite nursery probably has some blooming plants available. We can expect action over the next two months from migrating black-chin, ruby-throat, and rufous hummingbirds. Do not give up yet!
