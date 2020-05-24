Seguin ISD excites me with these following programs:
• Community Learning Exchange (CLE) spearheaded by Mark Cantu, chief of school improvement. Mark and CLE are a key cornerstone to making certain there is school and community communication with each student. CLE is a sharing of local wisdom from all sectors of community, and collective leadership for addressing critical social issues. CLE is an affirmative action.
• Whole Child Initiatives (WCI) and the LiiNK (let’s inspire innovation and kids) projects directed by Pete Silvius. WCI focuses on unstructured play, good health, and character development and social responsibility. There are efforts at encouraging more students to walk and bicycle to and from school. This project has statistically analyzed results demonstrating drops in overweight children as well as significant decreases in off-task behaviors. (I have appreciated being involved with ecological activities associated with WCI at the H-E-B Camps and the Outdoor Learning Center.)
• Dual Language Enrichment being diligently developed by Andrea Jaramillo. Goals are for high linguistic proficiency and high academic proficiency in two languages, and positive cross-cultural attitudes.
My focus on these three programs does not mean that other areas of learning are being neglected. For instance, the district recognizes the essential needs of special education and maintaining a focus on these students with special talents/disabilities. Teachers, the administration, and the board are relentless in trying to reach each child, and the whole child, with comprehensive learning.
One of many goals of our superintendent, Dr. Matthew Gutierrez, is to attain 100% on-level reading by the third grade within five years. Seguin ISD was on track to meet this goal pre-COVID-19. Also, Seguin ISD has a robust Early College High School in which more than 60% of the participants are Hispanic and other minorities. Value to the 290 families involved is more than $400,000.
I would be remiss if I didn’t mention that Mr. Sam Ramos, history teacher, tennis coach, and fluent English/Spanish speaker has amazingly gotten tennis enthusiasts from the upper 80s in age to the 20s involved in and teaching tennis skills to his Matador team. It is a wonderful collaborative learning and communication process and demonstration of solidarity.
Now, I don’t mean to indicate that all is hunky-dory here with the education systems in South Central Texas. By many measures, this proud state ranks low as far as quality learning is concerned. The U.S., Texas, Guadalupe County, and Seguin have some serious education challenges. In addition, despite the mantras in education of “steady-navigating through goal-setting and policy development, strategic planning and action, monitoring, assessment, and replanning to stay the course,” I am regularly disappointed with too much administrative reorganization and turn-over, total replanning before a plan has been given the time and opportunity to work, and a paucity of good statistically-analyzed assessments in the education process. Nevertheless, I am convinced that Seguin ISD is currently intelligently and industriously working to meet the challenge of improving quality education.
In solidarity as a community, let’s give positive energy, sabiduría, and resources to make Seguin ISD become the best it can be. We all know that quality learning is the foundation for quality local ecological community. I’m working at becoming more knowledgeable about our local schools through some additional research, by viewing past board meetings, and attending future meetings. If anyone wishes to contact me for relevant dialogue, my addresses are: pbainmartin@gmail.com and 605 Elm St.
Finally, if I perceive significant unwarranted incompetence, slack, and intellectual laziness, and/or if I experience true and justified disappointment with respect to the improvement of our local education system, I will be speaking out against the responsible parties.
