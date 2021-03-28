If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
You know who really impresses me? The people who invented zip ties. I realize this sounds crazy, but hear me out.
Years ago, when I was a kid, zip ties were for one thing in our house and one thing only. Garbage bags. That was what zip ties were for, as far as I knew. These weren’t exactly like modern zip ties — they were flat strips with triangular cuts that you pulled one end of the strip through, but the principal was the same. I remember everyone was pretty excited to use them on garbage bags back then. You could finally toss your garbage into the trash can with some style and not accidentally redecorate the lawn.
