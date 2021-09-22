If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Both the United States and Texas constitutions have strong protections for religious liberty incorporated in them. Unfortunately, some folks have let their desire to participate in church services overwhelm their sense of self-preservation and their duty to protect their community by demanding the right to attend church services where their actions increase the chances of spreading a disease that is as much as 20 times more deadly than influenza.
In response to efforts by local government to protect public health through limiting the number of attendees in churches and other businesses, and in some cases closing them down temporarily, some legislators proposed a bill to disallow any level of government from putting limits of any kind of services at churches, synagogues, mosques and temples.
