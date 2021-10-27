If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Lubbock is a unique city, with a unique school, filled with unique people. In fact, “unique” may be the only way to accurately describe Lubbock. Even the weather in Lubbock is peculiar, with its random dust storms, sometimes followed by rain on top of a dust storm, creating an almost surreal, mud-like rain. With all of the eccentricities making the city what it is, the Texas Tech football program is no exception.
On Monday afternoon, it was announced that Texas Tech would be parting ways with three-year head coach Matt Wells. Although they have not had great success lately, there has been a pattern of victory established for Texas Tech football before. Red Raider football is most successful when it has a coach who can appreciate the unique culture in Lubbock and who can fit himself into that culture.
