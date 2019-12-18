I Think .... Now I Cry
I think of that moment when out of the dancing crowd you appeared, that very instant when the light of heaven shone upon you. Your smile was my invitation to approach. We danced.
.... Now I cry.
I think of that evening at your dormitory doorstep as we embraced to celebrate another beautiful night out. It took my all to ask that you forsake dating others. You smiled your approval.
…. Now I cry.
I think of the beauty of that church as I stood watching you approach on your father’s arm, how the candle light flickered and then brightened as it reflected your smile. I knew then that life was to be forever.
.... Now I cry.
I think of our first home, to us that castle on the hill. It became that oyster from which our love emanated, where family came to us, where we were assured in thought that our love was forever sounded. The sky, the sea, the world parted for us, accepted us.
…. Now I cry.
I think of those days of jubilation when first Mark, then Kay, Julie and finally Scott joined us. We were now complete in our love. Then God decided to take Scottie from us. In his stead we were awarded a love which took us into his realm as we soared onto that highest of clouds where ‘’forever” became our mantle.
I think of our many travels to all parts of this beautiful world. Together, we had the awareness that our good fortune was not lost on either of us. Oh, if others could see what we experienced as our country, our world opened its cover to accept us. In the Canadian Yukon country, you read aloud the history of the land as I drove. What better way to enjoy ourselves as we attempted to absorb all into our hearts, to be kept there forever.
.... Now I cry.
I think of the many evenings when all others slept, how we took to the “parlor” where you sometimes played the piano. I listened and loved it. In other times we turned to our collection of favorites and we danced, just you and I. It was bliss with a capital “B.” We often wished the night would never end.
.... Now I cry.
I think of our fading and slowing years as I enjoyed seeing more of life through your eyes, your actions. When I saw that soft smile as you placed your gaze upon all of our children, it allowed me the comfort that all was well. Your happiness morphed itself into my happiness.
.... Now I cry.
I think somehow that God decided that you should rest your memory. I know not why. Although at rest, I’m certain that our memories, yours and mine, are now embedded in your body. I hope so. I wake mornings, I am alone. I cry. My tears sometimes weigh heavily on my heart. But that’s okay. I miss you, Dee.
.... Now I cry.
