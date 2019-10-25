Last week, I discussed the core values of the Democratic and Republican parties using each party’s platform and plank wording for comparison.
We covered life, adoption, marriage, reparative therapy, pornography, religion, education, healthcare and the purpose of government.
This week we move on beginning with each party’s stance.
Elections
Democrats believe that voting is a right guaranteed by the sacrifice of many. That the legislature should fund database modernization including automatic registration of all 18-year-olds, and that registration should be for life only requiring change of address documentation. Republicans support modification and strengthening of election laws to insure ballot integrity and fair elections, and the repeal of motor voter laws, believing that reregistration every fourth year, requiring photo ID and proof of residency and citizenship would strengthen election integrity.
Defense
Democrats believe peace, prosperity and national security are assured by maintaining a strong national defense, promoting democracy and advancing development abroad in coordination with our allies. Republicans believe terrorism is a major threat to international peace and to our own safety. We encourage our leadership to protect and defend our natural and Constitutional rights, and swiftly wage war on terrorists, eliminate aid and cease commerce with any nation threatening us or aiding terrorist or hostile nations.
The Judiciary
Democrats support the nomination and appointment of judges and carry out civil and criminal justice in the state, and full access to an open, full and independent executive branch review of a court decision. Republicans believe all judges should be elected and urge Congress to adopt the Constitutional Restoration Act, and support the principles of judicial restraint, which requires judges to interpret and apply the law rather than making new law. We support judges who strictly interpret the law based on original intent. We oppose judges who legislate from the bench and encourage congress and the president to restrain activist judges.
Israel
Democrats believe that America must maintain a policy of mutual respectful peace. A Jewish homeland in Israel and a Palestinian homeland can only result from direct negotiations between willing and reasonable partners. Republicans believe that the U.S. and Israel share a special long-standing relationship based on shared values, a mutual commitment to a Republican form of government and a strategic alliance that benefits both nations. Our policy is inspired by the Biblical principal that God will bless those that bless Israel and curse those that would curse Israel.
Climate Change
Democrats support President Obama’s Climate Action Plan, the EPA’s historic carbon pollution reduction initiative, the Clean Power Plan and the proposed rules to cut carbon dioxide emissions to 30% below 2005 levels, believing that climate change is a real and serious threat. Republicans believe we are to be good stewards of our planet and thus manage our resources. We believe that current evidence is not conclusive on the cause of climate change. We reject the use of natural processes to promote more government regulation of the private economy. Furthermore, we reject the idea of “Climate Justice” and the accompanying redistribution of wealth that comes with accepting Obama’s policies.
Discrimination
Democrats oppose discrimination in any institution against any person based on race, sex, color, religion, national origin, ancestry, age, marital status, disability, sexual orientation, or gender identity/expression. Republicans oppose government regulations that would require citizens or business owners to violate their conscience, religious beliefs or principles.
Firearms
Democrats support smart policies including strengthening the background check system to incorporate records including ownership, criminal background, domestic violence, mental health and terrorist watch list, institution of background checks for all transfers, tracking of crime guns to the purchaser, simplified gun control laws to curtail semiautomatic weapons and extended magazines. Republicans believe that America’s founding fathers wrote the 2nd Amendment with clear intent — no level of government shall regulate ownership or possession of firearms. We strongly oppose laws that infringe on the right to bear arms. We oppose the monitoring of gun ownership and the taxation of and regulation of firearms, ammunition and magazines.
Once again, reading through the written beliefs of each party should make it very clear which party you affiliate with. Do you choose more government control, less independence and liberty, restrictions on your moral and religious beliefs, restrictions on your ability to provide for yourself and family, and your ability to protect your property and the well being of your family members? If so, then you are clearly not a Republican. If you love liberty, self reliability and responsibility, prosperity, freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom from the thought police, and freedom to defend and protect life then you are clearly a Republican.
Register to vote and exercise your right, otherwise you risk losing all you believe in to those that believe government is your provider and your moral compass.
See you at the Ballot Box!
