Partisanship in the 21st century can be deadly dangerous. Let me give you a few examples. Republican-led Texas continues to rise on the list of states by proportion of COVID-19 deaths as compared to population, now standing at number 17 with a more than 30% greater proportional death toll than California, the state Texas Republicans like to bash most.
According to a recently published study by Elisa F. Long, M. Keith Chen, and Ryne Rohla at the Anderson School of Management, University of California Los Angeles, Republicans were more than 10% more likely than Democrats to disregard local orders to evacuate their coastal residences in the hours before a hurricane struck the area. The Department of Homeland Security now run by Chad Wolf has been downplaying and shelving reports on the threat of white nationalist terrorism, according to a whistleblower complaint by intelligence-division chief Brian Murphy, who was told it was blocked because of the way it might “reflect upon President Trump.”
