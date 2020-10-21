If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Q.Why don’t you and other horticulturists in the Central Texas area recommend “Weed and Feed” products? It seems like having both a herbicide and fertilizer in the same package would save half the work?
A. Unfortunately, the timing is never right for use of both products at the same time. The fertilizer works best for the lawn on May 1 and Oct. 1. The preemergent herbicide works best on March 1 and Sept. 1. If the herbicide portion of the “Weed and Feed” is a contact herbicide for broadleaf weeds, it is a constant issue of the product accidentally being used to injure flowers, groundcovers, or newly planted shrubs and trees! You are right, the horticulturists in Central Texas are unified in not recommending “Weed and Feed” products.
