If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
This past Saturday, the Libertarian Party of Guadalupe County participated in Seguin’s Biggest Small-Town Fourth of July Parade, and despite our entry having far fewer participants than previous years (due to prior commitments), Guadalupe County Libertarian Party County Chair Darren Pollok, Guadalupe County Libertarian Party County Treasurer Julian Mardock, and I promoted the same message of personal and economic freedom that the Libertarian Party advocated for 50 years (and growing) loud and proud.
The foam boards that Darren and I held throughout the parade route represented individuals who advocated for libertarianism since the Libertarian Party’s founding in 1971. These figures depicted the party’s founder David F. Nolan; Tonie Nathan, the first woman in American history to receive an electoral vote due to a faithless elector back in 1972; former Congressman Ron Paul, who is a lifetime member of the Libertarian Party and was the presidential nominee for the party back in 1988; Mark Tippetts, the record-breaking 2018 Libertarian candidate for Texas governor; Jo Jorgensen and Spike Cohen, the 2020 Libertarian Party presidential and vice-presidential candidates; and finally, the late John McAfee, the famed cybersecurity entrepreneur who ran for the Libertarian Party presidential nomination in both 2016 and 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.