Q.Are rose thorns poisonous? A friend of mine started a new rose garden, and the first thing that happened was that she had a reaction to the thorn punctures on her thumb.
A. Rose thorns can be sharp, and every one who grows roses receives wounds. Sometimes those wounds become infected, but I have never heard of the infection related to a toxic secretion from the rose. The infections result from contaminants that gain entry to the rose thorn wound just like they would to a sliver or scrape. The key to escaping serious infections is to clean and treat any wound that occurs before it becomes infected.
