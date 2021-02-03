If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Within three weeks into President Joe Biden’s term, our congressman, Vicente González, has already found cause to vocally disagree with him and González is wrong. President Biden issued an executive order to pause leasing federal lands for oil and gas extraction while the federal government reviews the process and contracts. González and three other Texas Democrats, Henry Cuellar of Laredo, Lizzie Pannill Fletcher of Houston, and Marc Veasey of Fort Worth, wrote a letter demanding the order be rescinded.
The federal government charges a 12.5% royalty on oil and gas produced on federal lands which is about half of what the state of Texas and other states charge on state owned lands or what private landowners typically get on their leases. That 12.5% leaves little to nothing for the federal treasury once the cost of cleanup and damage to roads is covered.
