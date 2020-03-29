Klyde, our Chihuahua mix, has discovered one thing he’s not great at. Like most Chihuahuas, Klyde has a rather inflated sense of his abilities. He chases after deer as if he were a bull mastiff dashing through a forest. He barks at strangers walking on the street as if he was a junkyard dog yanking on his chain. He even tries to howl like a wolf when we play those “make your dog howl” videos, but then chokes because his tongue is a little too long and keeps falling back in this throat.
I’ll be the first to admit that his level of confidence is misleading. For a split second, I think that maybe he could take down that buck with the 6-point rack. Or that those strangers won’t dare approach within 50 feet of our fence. Or that he’ll spend his evening serenading the lady wolves and they will fall at his feet.
Then I’ll realize “OMG, he’s going to get himself killed.”
That’s exactly what happened at our evening poker game. As we begin our journey of inward focus known as “social distancing,” we’re exploring various distractions. Monday night it was a quick game of Texas Hold ‘Em.
I wasn’t sure it was a good idea when we dealt Klyde into the game. After all, he’s never been great at bluffing.
He doesn’t have a grasp of a little thing called strategy. But he sat in a chair at the table and insisted on playing. He eyed me with mistrust while I dealt the cards.
Klyde: Keep those cards where I can see them, lady.
Me: Um, okay. Are you going to ante up?
Klyde (nodding to Sierra, his manager, who pushed in one of his chips. Then he looked at me with narrowed eyes.): And I’m going to raise you.
Me: Klyde, it’s not your turn yet.
Klyde: I know. I’m just telling you. I’m going to raise.
Me: Maybe you should look at your cards first.
Klyde: Don’t try to confuse me.
Me: Okie dokie. (I dealt out the “flop,” the 3 cards face up everyone gets to play)
Klyde (pushing another chip in): I raise you! See? I told you!
Me (alarmed): Um, Klyde, have you even looked at your cards?
Klyde (suspiciously): Have you?
Me: Seriously, Klyde.
Klyde (jumping forward, scattering his chips): I’m all in! I’m all in!
Needless to say, Klyde was out of the game pretty quickly and was mortified. He demanded to see a manager and had to be carried away from the table, grumbling that the “house always wins.” Fortunately, we avoided a scene thanks to Sierra comforting him by saying while he now couldn’t spend his gambling winnings for a big juicy steak, he would be able to chase rabbits for his dinner.
I tell you what – it’s going to be a long quarantine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.