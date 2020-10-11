If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Well it is beginning to be that time of the year, the holiday season is upon us. For the city it means everyone in our Public Works department, including Councilman David Bauch, who is graciously donating his time, is busy installing the Christmas lights in the downtown area. With the amount of bulbs we place out each year, we have to start at this time to be ready by December. A big thank you to Ernie, Mike, Isaac, Bill and David for working to install the lights along with their regular responsibilities.
We are in the planning stage of our Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony, set for Dec. 4, though it may come about in a more secure way. I, for one, think it is time to get back to some type of normalcy and traditions that we have enjoyed in past years. I know we are going to have to be more cautious than we have in the past.
