My 91-year-old mother lived in a time when diptheria and pertussis were serious threats to the lives of children and upwards of 35% of children didn’t live to adulthood. When I was 5 years old, in 1964-65, a wave of Rubella swept the United States causing 11,000 babies to be born deaf, 3,500 born blind, and 1,800 born intellectually disabled along with 2,100 neonatal deaths. Texas public schools require that students are vaccinated at appropriate ages for diptheria, pertussis, measles, mumps, rubella, polio, hepatitis A and B among other diseases. Today we rarely hear of children dying of any of these diseases and that is only because of vaccines.
Last week, the San Antonio Express News reported that in Bexar County, 55.53% of residents ages 12 and up had been vaccinated while the rate in Comal County is 53.49%, Kendall is 55.73% and, sadly, Guadalupe is only 47.6%. In Bexar County, the positivity rate, meaning the number of people testing positive out of all COVID tests, has doubled since the end of June and was 13.5% at the time the article was published. Hospitalization and ICU admissions also are increasing. About 97% of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in the U.S. are unvaccinated, according to NPR. Numerous hospitals across the country have gone back to delaying elective procedures as they need the beds to treat COVID-19 patients.
