If you’ve read any of my past columns, you have probably heard me talk about my paternal grandparents frequently. That’s because they were a big part of my life from my childhood until their passing six years ago. We were very close. So close, that we lived in the same cul-de-sac for a few years until they retired and moved to the country just outside of Fort Worth. Even then, we were only a 30-minute drive away.
I would spend most of my weekends at their home. Not because I had to, but because I wanted to. My brother and cousin usually joined in, and we each had our own bedroom in their house. We’d spend weekend’s helping them in the garden, around the house, putting seasonal decorations up and other chores. We each had our usual assignments and, after we were finished, we’d spend the rest of our time there swimming, swinging in the tire swing or driving a go-kart as if we were Nascar drivers.
