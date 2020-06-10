Thought I would share some thoughts from the Republican Party of Texas and our Chairman James Dickey concerning the Texas Democrats Virtual Convention.
You heard nothing new from Joe Biden because there is nothing new about Joe Biden. The Democrats are in a lose-lose situation. On one hand, they have a presumptive nominee in Joe Biden that exemplifies all that is wrong with the old ways the Democrats continue to lean on while on the other hand, the Democrats have a socialist left that has pulled their party so far off the edge they have nearly reached a point of no return. The Democrats are in full Socialist mode, and every American should be frightened.
Biden said they needed to win the U.S. House but Texas voters and a class of great new and returning Republican candidates are working to prevent that.
Biden also said that they need to win the U.S. Senate, but Biden and his crew need to look somewhere besides Texas, as Texans will return John Cornyn to the Senate and he will steamroll the winner of the Democrat Senate runoff.
Biden suggested that the Democrats need to flip the Texas House, but Gary Gates’ 16-point win in House District 28 in January proved Democrats will lose House seats.
Biden told Democrats that they need to deliver meaningful change for people who are hurting across the nation but it is Republican policies that are providing leadership, hope and opportunity, not the tiny tyrant tendencies of the Democrat despots across the country that want to lock everyone down while crippling the economy and preventing people from seeing what freedom looks like again.
The economy has begun to grow again under Governor Abbott and President Trump after our record gains were artificially halted by a global pandemic. Trump built the strongest economy in history and is doing it again. In May, millions returned to work shooting holes in the predicted 7.5 million lost jobs. There were key gains in industries, manufacturing, construction, health and retail business. Unemployment is coming in well under the expected 20% level. These are not the job reports that Biden wants to wake up to.
As soon as the recent riots began, President Trump spoke out immediately against the violence but it took several more days for Biden to speak up. Joe Biden takes pride in calling himself “Middle Class Joe,” yet when rioters started destroying American businesses, Biden again was silent. Biden has been hiding out for weeks while Trump is leading the recovery.
The Democrats have a wild dream that they can win Texas and take the White House but the Democrats could not have chosen a candidate with less vision nor could they have chosen a candidate with less backbone. It would be hard to find a Democrat candidate with fewer accomplishments over the last 40 years than old Joe.
The Republican Party of Texas is firing on all cylinders; we are on the right track to deliver victory in November — from the Courthouse to the Whitehouse. We will hold our Texas majorities and provide the electoral votes for President Trump’s re-election.
