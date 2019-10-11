I have a few thoughts about the beliefs of the Republican Party, all of these thoughts tie back to our Party Platform, our core beliefs.
You cannot help the poor by destroying the rich.
You cannot strengthen the weak by weakening the strong.
You cannot bring about prosperity by discouraging thrift.
You can not lift the wage earner up by pulling the wage payer down.
You cannot further the brotherhood of man by inciting class hatred.
You cannot build character and courage by taking away a persons initiative and independence.
You cannot help people permanently by doing for them what they should be doing for themselves.
Did you know these were all statements by the nations first Republican president?
Abraham Lincoln?
Did you know Texas Republicans have elected more minorities to statewide office in the past 20 plus years than the Democrats did after controlling Texas for over 100 years?
Did you know Republicans have more female governors and more Hispanic U.S. senators than the Democrats?
Did you know that Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina is the first African-American to serve in both chambers of the U.S. Congress?
Did you know Republican Bobby Jindal, a governor of Louisiana, is the first U.S. governor of Indian descent?
Did you know that Republicans support religious freedom, protecting the unborn, the right to bear arms, educational freedom and choice, reducing the tax burden, economic opportunity for all, equality, marriage between one man and one woman, legal immigration and self responsibility?
Did you know that Democrats oppose all of the above and are in favor of more government control and regulations? Democrats want nationalized medicine, doctors and hospitals. Democrats want higher taxes including a state income tax. Democrats are for stem cell research using aborted baby parts and approve abortion up until the moment of birth?
I hope you will think about these things, think about what kind of country you want for yourself, your family and your heirs. Do you want the freedoms, liberty and prosperity we have shared or would you prefer a nation like Cuba, Venezuela or other some other third world country?
Republicans believe in the power of the individual, Democrats believe in the power of government. The choice is yours, nothing is free, and anything worth having requires effort.
