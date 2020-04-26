Floyd McKee is a native of Seguin. He is a retired Air Force Colonel and eight of his ancestors were among the 33 Rangers that organized and developed Walnut Springs and Seguin. McKee’s book, “Snapshots of Seguin and Guadalupe County,” Vol. I is available at Parker’s Pharmacy drive-through window, the Chamber of Commerce, Keepers, and Gift and Gourmet for $25. Checks should be made out to the Seguin Conservation Society. For more information, call Marty Keil at 830-560-0949.