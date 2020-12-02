If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Q.Our tomatoes were doing well. We have Red Snapper, Celebrity, and Tycoon plus Ruby Crush and BHN 968. The cherry tomatoes have been producing for six weeks and the large tomatoes for nearly a month. Now, however, half of the large tomatoes have spider mites. What is your advice?
A. Keep harvesting the fruit, but if the infested plants get loaded with mites and webs, you may want to pull the most heavily infested plants. Removing the heavily affected plants will slow the spread to the less affected. If we get some more cool weather, that may also help to allow more fruit to mature. We are into the fall season; the idea now is to just harvest as much as the plants and weather allow. I have been spraying my plants with water under pressure thinking it may also slow down spider mite reproduction.
