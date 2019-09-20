For those that don’t know, I am an elected member of the governing board of the Republican Party of Texas commonly know as the State Republican Executive Committee or SREC for short. There is one male and one female board member for each of the 31 Texas Senatorial Districts, totaling 62 board members. SREC members are elected biannually at the State Convention by the roughly 8,000 delegates to the convention. I represent Senatorial District 21, which encompasses all or part of 18 counties in South Texas including part of Guadalupe County and the city of Seguin.
The SREC has four quarterly meetings annually to handle the business of the party. Responsibilities include finances, legislative priorities, rules and bylaws, internal issues, convention planning and resolutions to the Texas Legislature.
In passing resolutions, we are expressing to the governor, lieutenant governor, speaker of the house, senate and house members, the Republican Party stance on our platform planks (core beliefs) and our expected legislative priorities. Some resolutions might express faith or lack of faith in some legislative members and in extreme and rare situations, a Resolution of Censure (called rule 44) can be passed which removes all support from an elected official.
In last weekend’s quarterly SREC meeting, there were a total of nine resolutions passed, all considered important and urgent. All nine resolutions were passed with a very high majority of the 62 board members.
I would like to share these nine resolutions so that each of you will know what your state Republican Party is doing. The length of these will require me to drag this report out to two weeks due to space limitations. I am going to share these exactly as worded. I will provide a brief statement at the end as I feel they are self explanatory.
A Resolution on Maintaining Trust and Integrity in our Texas House of Representatives
Whereas, recent revelations concerning a meeting between Speaker Dennis Bonnen and Michael Q. Sullivan and subsequent comments have caused significant concern leading to an investigation by the Texas Rangers; and
Whereas, the SREC has significant concerns about the possibility of unbecoming behavior; and
Whereas, the Republican Party of Texas sets high standards of conduct for its members from the precinct level to the Office of the Governor; now
Therefore be it resolved that the SREC demands both truth and full transparency by all parties involved, and encourages a higher standard of always doing what is ethical instead of a lower standard of what may be legal; and
Be it Further Resolved that a copy of this resolution be sent to Governor Greg Abbott, Lt Governor Dan Patrick, House Republican Caucus Chair Stephanie Klick and all members of the Texas House Republican Caucus.
Resolution in Support of Proposition 4
Whereas, the Texas Legislature currently has the power to pass a bill that would impose an individual income tax with voter approval; and
Whereas, in the 86th Session of the Texas Legislature, Representatives Jeff Leach, Will Metcalf, Dustin Burrows and Briscoe Cain sponsored a House Joint Resolution that would permanently ban the implementation of an individual income tax in the State of Texas through a constitutional amendment; and
Whereas, this resolution passed both the House and Senate with the requisite number of votes and will appear as a proposed constitutional amendment on the November 5, 2019 ballot under the title of “Proposition 4”; and
Whereas, vitally important municipal, school district, and bond elections across the state will also be on the Nov. 5, 2019 ballot, and our party needs to actively support local “get out the vote” efforts; now
Therefore be it resolved that the Republican Party of Texas supports the passage of Proposition 4 on the Nov. 5, 2019 ballot; and
Be it further resolved that passage of proposition 4 will be a priority for the Republican Party for the November 5, 2019 election; and
Be it further resolved that the Republican Party of Texas will devote appropriate resources towards the development and execution of a campaign to inform Texas Republican voters of the importance of this proposition.
My Statement on these two resolutions:
The Republican Party expects the highest level of integrity from our elected officials and the Republican Party strongly supports a constitutional amendment preventing any future attempt to create an individual state income tax.
We will pick back up on the remaining resolutions next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.