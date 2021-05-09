If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Good morning, Marion. Well we made it through another election cycle. Councilman Shane Pawelek was re-elected for his second term, David Bauch will be back on as councilman and I will begin my second term as mayor when we are all sworn in at the June 7 council meeting. I would like to express my gratitude for all the candidates that placed their names on the ballot to be considered for their respective positions.
The staff and I brought to the council for their consideration a code compliance initiative. In my travels around town, citizens continue to ask when we are going to clean up the city of the trash and abandoned vehicles, and abide by our ordinances. I know this is somewhat of a touchy subject and some interesting insights and questions were raised on who is affected by a code compliance initiative. We have a long way to go for its implementation, so look for further information on this as we will be discussing this in the coming months.
