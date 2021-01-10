If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
We often hear people worrying about robots taking over the world. We imagine a world where suddenly everything we do will be replaced by machines who will do it better and faster. Well, I’m here to tell you that if the self-scanning section of retail establishments are any indicator, we’ve got nothing to worry about for a very long time.
Generally, I avoid the self-scanner at stores. I feel solidarity for the clerks that are working the counter and don’t want to encourage some guy behind a desk to give us fewer real people to help us out. But the bigger reason I don’t use the self-checkout is because it’s the most ridiculously finicky piece of equipment since the invention of the sewing machine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.