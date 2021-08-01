If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
I’ve written about small communities within only minutes of Seguin and received a lot of feedback with people saying they have lived in Seguin for years and never heard of these small towns. Another community only about 15 minutes away is Prairie Lea, 16 miles to the northeast of Seguin near the San Marcos River.
Prairie Lea, organized in 1820, is the oldest community in Caldwell County, and originally was built on a land grant belonging to Joe Martin from Gonzales. Sam Houston named the town for his future wife, Margaret Lea Houston. The first settler was Edmund Bellinger, a veteran of the Battle of San Jacinto and the Battle of Plum Creek, in which many Seguin men fought. Other settlers soon followed Bellenger and they quickly established a saw mill, grist mill, and gin on the nearby San Marcos River. The remains of the early dams still can be seen.
