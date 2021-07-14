If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Q. In discussions about what deer eat, they quite often state that deer do not eat grass. If that is so, why do the deer in our neighborhood seem like they are constantly feeding on the lawns?
A. Yes, deer are described as browsers. They feed on stems and broadleaves rather than grass blades. They occasionally consume a grass blade, but if you watch them closely, they are likely to be eating horse herb, henbit or some other broad leaf weed from the lawn. Such observations are supported by examinations of stomach content and droppings.
