You should be reading this on New Years Day 2020, so first I want to wish everyone a year of continued prosperity; prosperity levels that are setting 50-year, 100-year and all time record levels.
As a direct result of our current President Donald Trump, we just saw our military members receiving their largest pay raise in over 10 years; we have seen our country’s Gross Domestic Product increase every month Trump has been in office with the last four quarters exceeding 4%. We have witnessed more than 5 million new jobs, unemployment below 4% with all time or near all time record low unemployment levels for African, Hispanic and Asian Americans along with females of all races.
As part of this great prosperity, we see jobless unemployment claims at 50 year lows with job openings outweighing unemployment claims for the first time in history. We have seen 4.6 million Americans leaving the food stamp rolls, all national industrial and business organizations claiming the highest outlook confidence levels on record, along with record tax cuts to families and businesses with over 6 million workers seeing payroll bonuses for corporate tax cuts, that is tax cuts for employers being passed down to the employees.
We should ask ourselves what Trump did that past presidents have not done to make this all happen. I would suggest it would be part of his “Pledge to American Workers”, Trump’s determination to reduce burdensome business regulation by as much as 22 regulations ended compared to each new one created. Trump’s ending the business crippling Paris Climate Agreement; his roll back of the Dodd Frank regulations that harmed community banks; the end of NAFTA; his trade negotiations with South Korea, Japan, the EU; and his holding China accountable for their theft of American Intellectual Properties; his rebuilding of America’s steel and aluminum industries; his facilitation of America becoming the world’s largest crude oil producer; increasing coal exports by 60%; and his reduction of infrastructure permitting from 10 years to less than 2 years.
The amazing thing is that Trump has managed to do all this while the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives squandered three years and hundreds of millions of dollars in an effort to find some way to remove him from office.
I could go on and on about our president’s accomplishments filling an entire page of this newspaper, but I think most of you have seen the rewards of his efforts.
This year, we will have primary elections on March 3 where we have the opportunity to pick from the best of the best candidates to fill elected offices from the lowest local levels all the way to the White House. In the March Primary we pick our chosen candidate from each party to face off in General Election on Nov. 3.
I have always felt that if things are working well and are not broken then there is no need to fix them. Having said that, I would suggest we all make sure we are registered to vote and then we use our rights as citizens to keep our president in office, that we keep good solid conservatives in Congress at the state, federal and local levels.
We must also keep in mind that the California and Hollywood liberals along with the North Eastern elites will be sending millions of their dollars into Texas and the Midwest in an attempt to take control of our way of life, imposing their socialistic lack of morality and values on our society.
Again, I ask that you have a happy and prosperous year, and I suggest that you can only do that by keeping our president and strong conservative candidates in office by supporting their campaigns with your time and money. Lets show the liberals we are willing to do what is needed to protect our beloved America and Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.