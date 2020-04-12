Most people consider the COVID-19 outbreak as serious. Some people don’t care and yet others use the crisis to make money or to promote certain influences on society.
President Trump uses the crisis to push his broader political agenda. The White House briefings are his reelection campaign crusade as he spreads untruths to a point that he believes his own lies and that his base will believe anything he says.
The president should allow medical or science experts to address medical or scientific issues during briefings. He is neither a doctor nor a scientist. He recently interrupted when Dr. Fauci was asked about the anti-malaria drug, a drug Trump has been touting as a possible cure for COVID-19.
It’s very obvious he did not want Fauci to respond knowing that Fauci does not agree with his unfounded belief that the drug could cure the disease. Trump continues his dictatorial stance whereas everyone must say and do as he demands regardless of consequences to the public. A very dangerous precedent.
In a response to a question about the firing of USS Roosevelt skipper Capt. Brett E. Crozier, Trump stated that Crozier had taken the ship into a foreign port knowing that the country was infested with the virus. As a retired Naval officer, I know for a fact that a ship’s captain does not have ultimate port visits decision. Port visits are scheduled by higher authority and captains cannot deviate without permission. So why is it that no punishment or removal has been ordered to higher authority if there is a definite concern over a particular port visit.
The fact that Crozier wrote a letter that was exposed outside of chain of command should also not be grounds for his removal from command. Trump himself has called this crisis a “war.” He refers to the crisis as a war to claim he was in a war being that he refused to serve during the Vietnam War. The military chain of command is only effective if those up and down the chain are responsive.
Unknown to Trump, military personnel, especially those in command or in charge, have a responsibility to those under their charge and must resort to whatever action is necessary to save their lives. Crozier did just that when he wrote the letter. He wrote the letter only after he had appealed to his superiors for HELP to save the nearly 5,000 crew members who were trapped on the warship infested with the virus. Again, why no punishment for those superiors that did not respond to the appeal via the chain of command?
The Chief of Naval Operations objected to the immediate firing of Crozier, but following the order from Trump, the Trump-appointed acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly ordered the removal of Crozier as commanding officer. It now appears the acting Secretary of the Navy is seeking to administer additional punishment to Crozier as if his removal and current virus diagnosis is not enough. Superiors continue to punish the crew through the increasing virus infections on the warship.
Trump’s current and past actions with the military establishment continue to destroy the military chain of command and will certainly have a serious and lasting effect on recruiting, voluntary military service and the draft if it ever became necessary. God bless our troops!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.