If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
There are many historical facts about our community that are not large enough for a snapshot but together mark certain milestones or points of interest. I’ve written about a few of them in previous columns. I decided to list the following short bursts of information because they are just facts about Seguin that some might find interesting. To give a backstory, the following is a short description of our beginning, already known by most of our citizens.
In the late summer of 1838, the Texas Revolution against Mexico had been over for two years and the settlers were returning to their homes from where they had fled during the fight against Santa Anna’s Mexican army. Many returned to Gonzales where only burned ruins remained. To add to their difficulties, property owners could not relocate their original home sites because of lost landmarks and destroyed descriptive records, and bitter disputes arose over the ownership of lots. Additionally, new arrivals were having to wait until those returning to Gonzales could settle their disputes. It was during this period that the plan was conceived to establish a community elsewhere where land was available for homesteads. The situation inspired Joseph Martin to consider his land at Walnut Springs as a possible site for another frontier town. The area was inviting because of the many springs providing an abundance of easily obtainable clean water, and the area was shaded with Spanish oaks, walnut trees and other kinds of timber useful for building homes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.