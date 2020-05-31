Stranded and broke, on June 22, 1870, Bill Longley enlisted in the 2nd Cavalry Regiment. The primary duty of the troops was scouting against Indian threats. Longley soon found the military structured living was not to his liking, and deserted after only two weeks. However, he was caught, returned to be court-martialed for desertion, and sentenced to two years hard labor. Four months later, during a snow storm, the commander took pity on Longley and released him to return to duty.
Longley was recognized as an expert rifle shot so he was assigned to be a member of the hunting parties to provide provisions for the fort. In June 1872, he again deserted, this time for good, and returned to Lampasas, Texas, where his family now lived. Two weeks later he was arrested when he was found to be with a gang of horse thieves.
Vigilantes, having grown tired of the lawlessness in the area, captured some of the gang members along with Longley. He was taken to Austin but when the reward did not materialize, the sheriff released him. He immediately left town and returned to his parent’s farm north of Houston, arriving at Christmastime 1874. Once home, he learned that their cousin, Bill Cole, was dead, killed by an old friend of Longley’s, Wilson Anderson. Longley’s family urged him to avenge his cousin’s death.
On March 31, 1875, Longley and his cousin, brother to Cole, rode to Longley’s former friend’s farm and found him plowing in the field. Longley rode up to him and shot him twice with a shotgun.
A reward was offered for Longley so he left for Waco, changed his name to Jim Patterson, and took a job in a cotton gin.
On Nov. 13, 1875, he went on a fox hunt and got into an argument with a man named George Thomas. Longley grabbed a pistol and shot him three times, killing him instantly. He quickly stole a horse and again was on the run. He returned to Uvalde and began using the name Jim Webb. An acquaintance, William Shroyer, suspected Webb’s true identity and conspired to capture or kill him for the reward. In a gun fight, Longley killed Shroyer.
Again, Longley was on the run and rode northwest, going by the name of William Black, ending up on a farm owned by Thomas Jack. He quickly fell for the farmer’s 16-year-old daughter, Rachel. Planning on staying in the community, he entered into a sharecropping arrangement with a farmer named Lay who was also Rachel’s uncle.
He soon found he had a rival for the girl’s attention by the name of Mark Foster. Longley forced a confrontation with Foster and whipped him with a quirt. Longley was jailed for the assault and spent six days in jail. On the sixth night, he burned a hole in the jail door and escaped. Believing he had been framed by Lay, who didn’t want Longley around his niece, Longley armed himself with a shotgun and went to the Lay farm. At dawn, Lay was milking a cow when Longley walked up to him and shot him twice with the shotgun.
Once again he fled. More and more lawmen were becoming interested in Longley and the Texas Rangers were also on the lookout for the outlaw.
In the spring of 1877, Longley went to work with farmer W. T. Gamble and established himself as a hardworking farmhand. Longley soon became friends with the local constable, June Courtney, and occasionally assisted him in making arrests. But Courtney soon came across a circular describing the wanted Longley and the description fit his friend Jackson. The constable contacted Sheriff Milt Mast in Nacogdoches and received a letter stating, “Longley is today the worst man in Texas...you will have to take the advantage of him...he will fight and is a good shot.”
Mast and Courtney joined in the effort to capture Longley and asked “Bill Jackson” to come to the house from the field in order to help him make an arrest. The unarmed Longley was quickly captured and manacled and taken to Nacogdoches. While in jail, he began writing about his gunfighting exploits and the men he had killed. The Giddings Tribune wrote extensively about his stories, explaining the killer had bragged about having killed 32 men and had ridden with Cullen Baker. He claimed that with the number of men killed in Texas, he was entitled to be considered the most successful outlaw that ever lived in Texas, even greater than Seguin’s John Wesley Hardin, who killed only 28 men.
To be continued...
