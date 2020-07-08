If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Hello Libertarians, libertarians, and freedom lovers! Hopefully you have heard by now that the Libertarian Party had its online convention in order to select candidates for both president and vice president of the US. I wanted to do a quick introduction of both candidates so that you can get just as excited as I am about this ticket.
First, I’d like to introduce Dr. Jo Jorgensen (she prefers to go by just “Jo”). She is a senior lecturer at Clemson University with her specialty being Industrial/Organizational Psychology. She is a life member of the Libertarian Party, having joined the party in 1983. She has been involved in the Libertarian Party on the local, state, and national levels, as well as having run for South Carolina’s state congress. She is probably best known as Harry Browne’s vice-presidential candidate in 1996.
