“Sept. 11 is one of our worst days, but it brought out the best in us. It unified us as a country and showed our charitable instincts and reminded us of what we stood and still stand for.”  — Sen. Lamar Alexander

Twenty years! Has it really been that long since those horrific and unimaginable acts of terror unleashed on our country, leaving us shatteringly stunned in our own disbelief? Not since the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941 had our nation been so blatantly blindsided by a vicious enemy hellbent on destroying our great democracy.

Mike Fitsko is a retired principal and longtime columnist from New Braunfels.

