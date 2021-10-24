If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
In the Gene Autry and Roy Rogers movies, no one ever questioned why Trigger was brought to the ranch in a trailer truck, then the posse with 10 mounted men go after the villains on horses. What about Roy Rogers chasing after the bad guys, firing his pistol straight ahead at the camera, while on the road we could see truck tire tracks.? In the Roy Rogers movies, how did the “Sons of the Pioneers” have their guitars and violins on their horses, riding along the trail, singing and suddenly the bad guys start firing their six shooters? What happened to the music equipment when they suddenly pursued the bad guys? Gabby Hays was the sidekick of Roy Rogers and his most used phrase to Roy and Dale Evans was, “Shucks, Roy.” Frog Milhouse (Smiley Burnette), Gene Autry’s sidekick, rode his white horse with the black ring around its eye sitting backward in the saddle so he could play his guitar facing the rest of the band, while Gene sang. However, he always got turned around when the gun fights began. He later made appearances as the railroad conductor on “Petticoat Junction.”
John Wayne, Jeff Chandler, and Kenan Wynn appeared in person at the Palace Theater as did another Western star, Monte Hale.
