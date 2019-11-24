I’m writing about your Nov. 10 article regarding the mural on the Aumont Hotel depicting the Texas Rangers. Mr. Ornelas stated the mural honors a law enforcement group that was responsible for the deaths of thousands of Mexicans. The mural in no way depicts that. It represents the 33 Rangers who established the city of Seguin and nothing else.
Mr. Ornelas stated thousands of Mexicans were killed between 1910 and 1920. That was a 10 year period when Pancho Villa and hundreds of Mexican raiders from south of the border were raiding, rustling and killing ranchers on the Texas side of the Rio Grande during a revolution in Mexico. There were many revolutionaries retreating across the river, then returning to Mexico to fight in the continuing revolution. Many were captured by the Rangers after the raiders killed ranchers and rustled cattle and horses from both Mexican and Anglo ranchers.
In one incident 15 men and boys were executed because they were thought to have been aiding the raiders by cutting fences and opening gates on the ranches. The unauthorized vigilantes were made up of several newly recruited Texas Rangers, ranchers and some army personnel organized to combat the raiders. The Rangers were fired but no one was ever prosecuted. This event took place only 75 years after 378 helpless Anglo prisoners were executed by Mexicans at Goliad.
According to the Texas Ranger Museum in Waco, there has been periods when lawlessness in Texas was rampant and harsh measures were taken to protect both Anglo and Mexican ranchers.
Mr. Ornelas didn’t mention that 211 Hispanics served as Texas Rangers during the era of lawlessness and many proudly serve today. It is my understanding from my relatives in Seguin that some wanted Juan Seguin depicted in the center of the mural but it was pointed out that research by the Ranger Museum shows that Juan Seguin was never a Texas Ranger, even though there is a Ranger plaque on his gravesite.
Councilman Avilas stated the mural doesn’t capture all that Seguin stands for and LULAC implies the Hispanic is discriminated against. The town of Seguin is named for a Hispanic, there is a 14-foot statue of Juan Seguin in the central park, Juan Seguin school was named for him, a portion of IH-10 is designated Juan Seguin Interstate. Villa Vista, Sam Flores Drive, Silva Street, Davila Street, Guadalupe and Gonzales streets are named for Hispanics as is the Guadalupe River.
To top that, there is a monument and gravesite dedicated to Juan Seguin so I believe this is just an excuse to create divisiveness in the community instead of trying to meld everyone into one community where everyone is treated with respect. By the way, with all the above well-deserved attention given to our Hispanic citizens, there are VERY few monuments or dedications to our black citizens except Ball High School and the Wilson pottery archeology site which was covered with sand and can no longer be seen.
Before anyone jumps to the wrong conclusion ... my mother is Hispanic and so is my wife. My father-in-law says he refuses to belong to LULAC because it is made up of many who only want to divide the community over issues, some of which happened more than a hundred years ago and often incorrectly reported, instead of building together. He says LULAC is divisive. Today we have Hispanic councilmen, mayors, state senators and representatives, some running for president of the United States, professors, many Hispanic military generals and leaders at all levels, so there is equal opportunity for anyone who strives to succeed.
Antonio “Tony” Leal is the past chief of the Texas Rangers, retiring in March of this year, and is now the retired CEO and president of the Texas Ranger Retirees. Mike Leal is the current Rangers operations manager. Commander Oscar Rivera is retiring after more than 30 years as a Ranger.
Alma Torres is the Rangers’ lead crime analyst. Juan Hernandez and Leo Perez are lead officers against Mexican gang activities and there are countless Hispanics currently serving in the Texas Rangers. To say the Texas Rangers are not honorable and not deserving of that mural is so misguided, untrue and divisive.
My wife earned her master’s degree from the University of Houston and her thesis was about the history of Texas from 1835 to 1935. Some of the information above is from her thesis. We lived in Seguin years ago and now live in North Cliff. We still love Seguin, our relatives there, and the wonderful people who live there and make what my father-in-law says is a wonderful place to live.
Incidentally, my brother-in-law (Hispanic) is a Department of Public Safety officer of which the Texas Rangers are a part. He hopes to one day become a Ranger.
