What should be understood from the very start is that the protesters in San Antonio were mourning. When we went to the Black Lives Matter march last Saturday, we realized very quickly that everyone around us was grieving, and in a very significant way, we were too. We were grieving the death of George Floyd, the death of Breonna Taylor, the death of Ahmaud Arbery, and so many more.
Our pain is so important because it stressed the reason why we were really out on the streets that day; to peacefully protest.
We, and our fellow protesters, did this gracefully and amicably. We did not retaliate against police presence, we did not attempt to intimidate them, and we did not taunt them. We truly did what we promised; we peacefully protested. Before the protest had even properly started, the leaders had urged us not to riot, not to loot and not to incite violence.
We wish this meant something. To the San Antonio police force, our peaceful group was considered more dangerous than the group of armed counter-protesters that were at the Alamo that day.
When the police began to push their barricade forward, they did so towards us. Having ended up at the forefront of this, we witnessed firsthand as police began to hit and push the people around us, protesters of color specifically. One of us even started to have a violent panic attack and was passing out and screaming for help from the officers 2 feet in front us. In response to this, the police took their batons, pushed us and ignored our cries for help.
The protesters, however, immediately took action and got us out of the crowd. They gave medical attention to the one of us who needed it while the police continued their aggressive crusade.
And what truly disappoints us further, is that this wasn’t the worst thing or the last thing we went through that night. While we were kneeling and having a moment of silence for George Floyd, honestly the calmest moment the entire day, the SAPD began to create another barricade from the other street.
Before protesters and the police could begin to clash at the second barricade, fake assault weapon noises were created to panic us into scattering off the streets. While it was unclear whether or not the noise came from the counter-protesters or from the police force itself, it created so much chaos that it’s hard to put to words.
So many people began to scream and panic, not even solely scared of the barricade at this point, but terrified for their lives. There were mothers there with their children, there were people with disabilities unable to bear the stampede, there were so many people who did not deserve to feel like that. We were mourning. We came to grieve and were met with violence and brutality.
Protesters have continuously tried to stop riots and looting and have taken responsibility for these violent events. However, the police in big cities like the SAPD have shown time and time again that they cannot take responsibility for their transgressions and their brutal mistreatment of peaceful protesters.
As of now, this is the only article that we’ve seen that has provided the truth about what actually happened at the BLM San Antonio protest. So to the SAPD, we want you to know we are disappointed in how you treated us and our fellow protesters, as well as how you failed to own up to your mistakes.
