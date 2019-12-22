I’ve never fished. Ever. We love camping, but fishing and hunting haven’t been a thing in our family. I’m not opposed to either, just haven’t had an opportunity. Until this last Sunday.
For reasons way too complicated to explain in a column, I accidentally ended up guest starring in the “Texas Outdoor Living” show that airs in the Rio Grande Valley. Originally, I was tasked to take a few videos and photos behind the scenes of the show. I was a little concerned for three reasons:
1. I do all my fishing in the aisles of H-E-B,
2. The weather forecast ranged from a balmy 80 to a frigid 40 so I had no idea what to wear, and
3. These shallow water fishing boats are flat. Really flat, like a saucer-for-a-tea-cup flat. In fact, they look exactly like the kind of thing certain uncoordinated women could fall out of if there was even the slightest wave in the water.
Undeterred by my complete lack of ability, I jumped aboard with outdoor woman Vicki Lynn Chrysler, who is the real host of the show, and Mark Guillot, the local fishing guide. Before I knew it (and possibly out of nerves), I confessed that I had never caught a fish. Inexplicably this got translated into me becoming part of the show.
Here’s what I learned about fishing:
1. If the first fish you catch is a saltwater catfish, that’s no good. Despite being somewhat adorable, they are, apparently, inedible and so unworthy you aren’t even allowed to take a picture of it.
2. If the second fish you catch is also a saltwater catfish, they will finally let you take a picture of it because you are way too enthusiastic, but they make you promise not to post it on social media because it’s a lame fish to catch.
3. When you do catch a redfish, you finally get to keep and photograph it, and it’s all very exciting (even if isn’t as cute as the catfish, in your uneducated opinion).
4. When you use a professional fisherman’s equipment, you must make sure they don’t tell you how much it costs until the end because you will quickly freak out that they let you touch their $1,000 worth of gear let alone catch a fish with it.
5. When the winds are gusting 25-30 miles an hour, even a quiet bay will fill with whitecaps. This means while you bang through the waves as you go from secret fishing spot to secret fishing spot, you don’t fall out of the shallow boat. You do, however, hold on for dear life and get soaked in your “not really for fishing” outfit.
I had a great time with Vicki and her whole crew and I did limit out on redfish. Of course, it took five trained professionals on two boats (which combined were worth more than my home) and thousands of dollars’ worth of rods and reels.
Which is why I’m probably going to have to stick to H-E-B for my next fishing expedition. Plus I’ll definitely stay a little drier.
