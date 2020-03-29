Caring for cattle has been a primary industry in Texas from the time the Spanish attempted to establish missions and domesticate the Indians beginning in the 1700s. Most of the cattle were Longhorns, their horns reaching a spread from 4- to 8-feet. In early Texas, these cattle were more valuable for their hides and tallow than for the meat because the meat could not be preserved for very long without refrigeration.
Before 1774, these cattle herds belonging to different owners used the age-old practice of using brands and earmarks to identify their cattle. These marks would last the lifetime of the animal and could be transferred when sold. These brands and earmarks were registered in brand books. In 1778, the government center of Texas was in San Antonio and there they maintained the brand books for all of Texas.
Because they had little value, the cattle ran free and multiplied every year. However, an overabundance of cattle was an opportunity for one man in Seguin. In 1854, Michael Erskine took more than 1,000 head of Longhorns to California from his ranch in the Capote Hills east of Seguin. The cattle were worth less than $5 per head in Texas, but would bring more than 10 times that in California.
Other drives soon followed Erskine’s. Starting in the vicinity of Bexar and Guadalupe counties, many of the California drives followed a southern route through El Paso to San Diego or Los Angeles and then north to San Francisco. But by 1857, there were few drives being made to California. Some of these ranchers who still had contracts to supply cattle to the frontier forts and Indian reservations continued to conduct small drives. However, cattle drives to the west virtually halted during the Civil War.
The larger cattle drives didn’t begin moving north from the Seguin and Guadalupe County area until after the Civil War, crossing central Texas to railheads in Kansas. The biggest cattle trail was the Chisholm Trail, named for the Indian trader Jesse Chisholm, who had blazed the trail. The first drive up what would become the future Chisholm Trail was by O.W. Wheeler and his partners who in August 1867, bought 2,400 steers in the San Antonio area and drove them north. Their herd reached the Kansas railhead on Sept. 5, 1867. These first cattle drives marked the image of the cowboy in the minds of the rest of the nation. Later the image was enlarged by the many movies about the cowboy and the cattle drives.
However, maintaining a herd of cattle was hard work. The actual life of the cowboy was one of grinding monotony. Hollywood changed that image by making the cowboy into the epitome of personal freedom, a man of courage and rugged independence.
The movies rarely took the time to show the cowboy performing the humdrum labor of herding cattle. The movies projected the image of the cowboy as a gun toting man on horseback, unencumbered by the restraints of civilization. Teddy Roosevelt described the cowboy as a “hardy, self-reliant” type who possessed the “manly qualities that are invaluable to a nation.”
However, the real cowboys who went on the long cattle drives through unsettled, lonely country in the 1870s mostly led lives of numbing tedium on the very edge of society. Most came from the poorer ranks of society and many were formerly enslaved farm boys. Up to 25% of the cowboys were former slaves.
To be continued ...
