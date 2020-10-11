If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
In 1867, the Texas Rangers fought one of the largest battles of Indian warfare on Texas soil. This was the Battle of Antelope Hills, which was the home of the Comanches; where they returned from marauding expeditions into Texas and Mexico. Pobish-e-Quasho, also known as Iron Shirt or Iron Jacket, was the war chief of the Antelope Hills camp. He had gained his name from the coat of scaled-mail that he wore, which had been taken from the body of some unfortunate Spanish knight who had been slain by some of the chief’s ancestors. He was a big medicine man and claimed to be invulnerable to the bullets and spears of his enemies. He was believed to be able to blow bullets and arrows away with his breath. Peta Nacono, the young husband of Cynthia Ann Parker who had been captured years before by a band of Comanches, was in command of the braves under Iron Shirt.
On the first of May, 1858, Colonel Ford (Old RIP) was in command of 150 Texas Rangers and more than 100 Tonkawa braves under the leadership of Placido, the long and trusted friend of the new settlers in Texas.
