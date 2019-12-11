Every once in a while, when the Democrats take a brief break from their mission to find any means to remove a legally elected president, they return to their efforts to bring equal misery on all Americans.
Forever in history, socialism and communism’s only success has been to use social and economic envy to bring its citizens to an equal level somewhere very near, if not at, the bottom. The very few that manage to stay elevated near the top are those that use democracy to become dictators.
Of the two dozen Democratic candidates for president, they all have one thing in common. And we ask; what one thing do they have in common? The answer is simple, it is their misuse of the word FREE.
Webster provides us about a dozen different uses of the word free: 1) not under the control or power of another; 2) having civil or political liberty; 3) able to move in any direction; 4) not burdened by obligations or debts; 5) with no cost or charge; and 6) exempt from taxes.
Next we ask what do the Democrats want to give us for free? A few answers would be college, housing and healthcare to name a few. If we give a free education to everyone, do we also give the debt of those educations to everyone? How about housing? If we give free housing to everyone, do we also give the debt to everyone? If we give free healthcare to everyone, would it be reasonable to believe we give the debt to everyone? The answer to all these questions is no. The so called free stuff is given to one group of people at the expense of a second group of people.
Since the really big free thing Democrats are stuck on is socialized medicine, the Democrats prefer to disguise the name as Single Source Medicine or Free Medical Care for All but the real name should be Socialist Medicine; a medical source equal for all but paid for by a few. We have to ask ourselves, how will socialist medicine affect us and what will be the real results?
Have you ever wondered why we are seeing so many foreign named doctors today? Do those doctors find the freedom of America, a place they prefer to practice over their native countries? If we restrict those freedoms and remove their motivation, won’t their desire to practice decline?
Many folks don’t realize that we already have socialist medicine in our country. Medical care provided by the Veterans Administration is nothing more and we have all seen and read about the results. Long waits for appointments, less qualified practitioners, cancelled appointments, prescription restrictions, limited service locations and thousands of deaths due to neglect.
Rather than taxing the haves to pay for the havenots, we should look at what has caused the cost of medicine to skyrocket so quickly. Lets start with the cost of education and the new high-tech medical equipment; the massive cost of malpractice insurance; prescription advertising; government regulations and the financial losses of treatment for those that won’t or can’t pay; an aging group of citizens due to the decline in our birthrate; unhealthy lifestyles to include smoking, alcohol, drug abuse, obesity and failure to get proper exercise.
Socialist Medicine will not work just as socialism in any form has never worked. Instead of bringing a group of people up, everyone is reduced to the same lower level.
Voting Republican is a vote for freedom and America. Voting Democratic is voting for our country’s demise.
