When I visit my hometown, Seguin, I usually drive down Guadalupe Street and past the house where I grew up. However, there is another street in Seguin that holds a special place for me. That place is Maldonado Avenue, a one-block-long street just south of the historic St. James Catholic Cemetery. It is in the middle of a barrio. Most people would not hold this road as an important street in Seguin or something they should remember. There may well be many people in Seguin who have never heard of Maldonado Avenue much less know where it is or have driven it. But for me, it holds an important lesson and legacy. Maldonado Avenue was named after my father, David Maldonado Sr. and my uncle Porfirio Maldonado.
Apparently, the developer named the street after these two Maldonados who bought the first lots on that street. My father and uncle had dreams. I do not know if having the street named after them was their motivation. Maybe it was. However, maybe it was an honor bestowed upon them for the simple reason of purchasing lots for future homes. I think that my father and uncle were simply buying lots to build their homes and the developer decided to name it after their surname. To me, visiting la Calle Maldonado in my hometown is a form of acknowledging the legacy of my father and the memory of my uncle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.