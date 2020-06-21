Over the course of the last 21 years as a weekly columnist, I’ve written an estimated 1,200 articles on a wide variety of topics. While I’m almost certain a writer is not supposed to have favorites amongst his written pieces, I must admit that I do.
My Father’s Day tribute originally published on June 15, 2008, is one I’m particularly fond of primarily because it is not only personal but is also one I believe anyone who calls himself “dad” can easily relate. I hope all you Dads agree.
My father was not so much an absentee dad as he was a better-late-than never one. My parents were separated the first nine, almost 10 years of my life when I lived in England with my mother. My father pursued his own life and career in the United States.
For my father, raising a child meant starting in the middle of my adolescence long after odious diaper changes, my uneasy transition from crawling to walking and that sense of relief every parent feels when their child survives the chicken pox. Yes, my father missed all that and so much more.
Lest you think I’m whining, I’m not. Any disheartening that I may seem to imply is more about him than me. The complete loss of a father for the very first decade of my life was far more costly to him when measured on the scale of what counts most in life. It’s as anthropologist Ashley Montagu once observed: “When men abandon the upbringing of their children to their wives, a loss is suffered by everyone, but perhaps most of all by themselves. For what they lose is the possibility of growth in themselves for being human which the stimulation of bringing up one’s children gives.”
If indeed our lives are about learning, the greatest lessons I ever learned did not come from my formal public-school education or the wisdom that accompanies a couple of university degrees, but the things my children taught me during the course of being a dad. My two children, now grown with kids of their own and without realizing it at the time, taught me the pure simplicity and the deep complexity of life’s true meaning.
Being a father has shown me the difference between living for myself and the privilege of living beyond myself in a way that brings relevance to all that I am. Certainly, the mere act of living requires that we use our brains, but raising children demands not only our brains but our hearts as well. And when you’re a father you soon learn it’s the heart that speaks loudest.
Recently, a dear friend in Ohio told me about a woman she knew named Maria whose husband was a teacher, a church deacon and a drunk. He routinely came home inebriated and would often pass out on the kitchen floor.
Often while Marie was attempting to feed her five children, she was forced to step over him. Another time he came home asking for money to buy another drink. It was then his 5-year-old daughter went to her piggy bank and said, “Daddy, here’s a nickel for you.” Indeed, it was his last drink. That moment was so seared into his mind and his heart he never drank again.
So, if you’re fortunate enough to be a dad on this Father’s Day you would do well to remember and reflect on those remarkable heartfelt lessons your children have taught you. Remember them — cherish them — honor them. Undeniably they are the best Father’s Day gift you’ll ever receive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.