School Finance is said to be the most intractable policy problem in the State of Texas. In 1984, the Edgefield School District sued William Kirby, the Texas Commissioner of Education, to equalize school funding between districts with greater and lesser property values. The cause of action was that school spending was uneven and effected the quality of education. Nine years of litigation and legislative action followed. Since 1993, the “Robin Hood” program has redistributed property tax revenues from “rich” to “poor” districts in order to equalize funding. There is a very complicated formula to determine the redistribution.
School spending varies widely. The national average is $11,598 per student per year. Washington D.C. spends the most at $19,903. Utah spends the least at $6,922. Texas is just a bit below the average at $10,021. From 1970 to 2010, the total cost of K-12 education nationally per student increased from $57,602 to $164,426 after inflation. Student achievement did not improve significantly in this 40-year period in spite of this massive increase in spending.
Finally, a well written piece on the disconnect between money and education? We’ve been fed the lies of ‘give us more and we’ll give you a better education’ by the teachers unions and people with things to gain for so long, people have forgotten what schools were like 50 - 100 years ago and what the numbers truly show.
Math proficiency has been flatlined for over a decade, though overall per student spending has increased by ~15% during the same time. To put it simply, the more cash we throw at it, the dumber we are.
When Seguin rolls into another MCP and wants to ‘improve things’ through capital expenditure, lets ask for a corresponding improvement in scores - I’ve still not seen the one that was assured when the new high school was bonded.
Hey Seguin ISD! How about it! We going to see any improvement in our kids scores for the millions spent any time soon?
Mr. Murdock, thanks for your opinion piece!
